Dogs Roam SFO Terminals, Ringing in the "Year of the Dog"

Published 5 hours ago

    WAG Brigade 'Woofs' in the Year of the Dog

    The WAG Brigade is a group of Bay Area therapy dogs put together by the SF SPCA. The pooches are helping travelers ring in today's Lunar New Year.

    (Published Friday, Feb. 16, 2018)

    The Wag Brigade, a group of Bay Area therapy dogs are helping travelers ring in the Lunar New Year at San Francisco International Airport, SFO Friday.

    "The year of the dog" is being ushered by dogs who are certified through their Animal Assisted Therapy program to roam terminals.

    Put together by the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), the Wag Brigade is sure to make traveling more enjoyable. According to the SFO website, the organization took the dogs through the airport terminals with vests reading "Per Me!" to identify them.

