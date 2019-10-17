Dogs Shot While Alameda County Sheriff's Office Deputies Patrol Castro Valley Homeless Camp - NBC Bay Area
Dogs Shot While Alameda County Sheriff's Office Deputies Patrol Castro Valley Homeless Camp

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 44 minutes ago

    Two dogs were shot, one fatally, by Alameda County Sheriff's Office deputies patrolling a homeless camp in Castro Valley.

    The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Thursday near Interstate 580 and E. Castro Valley Boulevard.

    Officials said the dogs began to attack a deputy, prompting shots to be fired.

    A suspect was also arrested for having a large quantity of meth, according to the Sheriff's Office. Three others were also arrested for drug-related offenses, officials said.

    No other injuries were reported.

