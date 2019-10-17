Two dogs were shot, one fatally, by Alameda County Sheriff's Office deputies patrolling a homeless camp in Castro Valley.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Thursday near Interstate 580 and E. Castro Valley Boulevard.

Officials said the dogs began to attack a deputy, prompting shots to be fired.

A suspect was also arrested for having a large quantity of meth, according to the Sheriff's Office. Three others were also arrested for drug-related offenses, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.