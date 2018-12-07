Chef Dominique Crenn Gets Her Third Michelin Star

Dominique Crenn becomes the first female head chef of a U.S. restaurant to receive three Michelin stars — the Michelin Guide's highest honor

When we sat down to talk to her, Chef Dominque Crenn said she couldn't believe it had been a week since the phone call that had her jumping up and down, screaming uncontrollably.

"I'm French — I grew up with the Michelin," she said of the travel guide that sends anonymous inspectors to restaurants and rates them each year. "I'm very proud that a French guide will recognize me outside of France."

Crenn became the first female chef in the U.S. to receive two Michelin stars after opening her flagship restaurant, Atelier Crenn, in 2011. In the 2019 Michelin Guide, she'll again be blazing a trail as the first female head chef of a U.S. restaurant to be awarded three stars — the guide's highest honor.

The signature first course at Atelier Crenn is this handmade edible cocktail, filled with apple juice and topped with crème de cassis liqueur.

"I've said in the past the star doesn't define me," Crenn said. "What defines me is what I do with it."

Crenn said she hopes the recognition she's receiving will serve as a platform on which she can help to level the playing field for women in the culinary arts — a field that's historically been male-dominated, especially in her native France. She said she receives countless emails from girls and young women who want to follow in her footsteps.

There's no meat at Atelier Crenn — just fresh, locally-caught fish and organic produce from Crenn's own farm in Sonoma County.

"I really work hard to make sure that people look at me as being a cook — not look at me as being a woman," Crenn said.

Crenn runs three restaurants in San Francisco and a farm in Sonoma County where she grows produce for the dishes she creates at Atelier Crenn. The name means "Crenn's Workshop," and is an homage to her father, whose paintings line the walls of the 8-table dining room.

Chef Dominique Crenn shows off the fresh-caught Dungeness crabs being prepared for dinner at Atelier Crenn. She's wearing her late father's hat, and says the restaurant is an homage to him and his special way of bringing people together.

Dinner at Atelier Crenn, in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood, costs $335 plus tax and optional wine pairings. Next door, Bar Crenn offers more affordable options, and across town in Hayes Valley, Petit Crenn serves an ever-changing menu of more casual fare.