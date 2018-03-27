Protesters block the entrance to Golden1 Center before a Kings game in Sacramento earlier this week. They were back on Tuesday evening. (March 27, 2018)

For the second time in less than a week, protesters have disrupted a Kings game at Golden 1 Center.

Prior to to Tuesday game against the Mavericks, protesters surrounded the arena, causing the team to lock the doors in a similar fashion to last Thursday night. Only a small number of fans were in the arena at the time of the door closure.

About 10 minutes before the scheduled 7:07pm PT tip-off, the Kings announced that the start of the game would be delayed.

"Tonight’s game will proceed with a delay. Public safety measures have been enacted and arena entrances are temporarily closed. Stand-by for further instructions as we coordinate safe entry to the building. We apologize for the inconvenience."

Just a few minutes later, the Kings announced that the game would start at the originally scheduled time.

The people are protesting the shooting of Stephon Clark nearly 10 days ago and the subsequent release of the video showing police shooting Clark.

The protesters first surrounded the Golden 1 Center last Thursday prior to the Kings game against the Hawks. The team was forced to shut the doors to the arena and tell ticket holders outside to go home. Roughly 2,000 fans made it inside before the doors were shut. Following the game, owner Vivek Ranadive gave a passionate speech to the crowd in attendance.

On Sunday, the Kings and Celtics joined together to take a stand against Clark's death at the hands of the Sacramento Police Department. All of the Kings and several Celtics players wore shirts that said "Accountability. We are one" on the front and "#StephonClark" on the back. 17 players from the two teams recorded a PSA that was played in the arena during the first break in the action.