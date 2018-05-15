1 Dead, 1 Injured After South San Jose Shooting: Police - NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 1 Injured After South San Jose Shooting: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC Bay Area
    Police investigate a double shooting in South San Jose. (May 15, 2018)

    One person died and another person suffered non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in South San Jose Tuesday morning, according to police.

    The shooting occurred in the area of the 400 block of Calero Avenue near Calero High School, but the victims ended up near the corner of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue, police said.

    Both victims were taken to the hospital, according to police. One of the victims was later pronounced dead.

    Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the San Jose Police Department's Homicide unit at 408-277-5283. Those people wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

    Further information was not available.

