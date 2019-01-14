Double Stabbing, Fire in Vacaville Prompt Manhunt For Suspect - NBC Bay Area
Double Stabbing, Fire in Vacaville Prompt Manhunt For Suspect

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    Nathaniel Holland

    Police in Vacaville were searching for a man they believe stabbed a woman and a girl and possibly started a residential fire Monday night, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

    The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Nathaniel Holland. Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place and others were asked to avoid the area, police said.

    Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing and residential fire in the 1200 block of Alderwood Way, police said. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl with apparent stab wounds.

    The victims were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. Officers also found a 4-year-old child with burn injuries. The cild was taken to a burn unit in Sacramento, police said.

    If Holland is seen, police warned not to approach him and call 911 immediately.

    Anyone with information should contact Detective Yetter at 707-469-4846.

