Downtown Building May Turn Into Housing for SJSU Students

An old building might be the key to solving a very modern-day problem for several South Bay college students. Scott Budman reports.

An old building might be the key to solving a very modern-day problem for several South Bay college students.

Housing is a huge issue in downtown San Jose. Both its availability and affordability hit students at San Jose State University hard. Students are excited about a city proposal to turn the Alfred E. Alquist building -- on San Antonio Street between Second and Third streets -- be taken over by the university.

San Jose State University is now putting together a plan for the building, which is due on June 15.