Downtown Building May Turn Into Housing for SJSU Students

Downtown Building May Turn Into Housing for San Jose State University Students

By Scott Budman

Published 27 minutes ago

    An old building might be the key to solving a very modern-day problem for several South Bay college students.

    Housing is a huge issue in downtown San Jose. Both its availability and affordability hit students at San Jose State University hard. Students are excited about a city proposal to turn the Alfred E. Alquist building -- on San Antonio Street between Second and Third streets -- be taken over by the university.

    San Jose State University is now putting together a plan for the building, which is due on June 15.

