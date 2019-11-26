Dozens Arrested After SFO Protest For Airlines Catering Workers - NBC Bay Area
Dozens Arrested After SFO Protest For Airlines Catering Workers

By Bay City News

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    Demonstrators with Unite Here Local 2, sit inside SFO's Terminal 2, protesting against American Airlines. (Nov. 26, 2019)

    Dozens of people were arrested at San Francisco International Airport Tuesday evening after sitting and chanting for better wages and health care for American Airlines catering employees, organizers said.

    The sit-in began at about 4:20 p.m. in the departures level of SFO's Terminal 2.

    The demonstrators chanted "American Airlines rolling in dough, poverty jobs have got to go," Ted Waechter with Unite Here Local 2, which represents the workers, said.

    About 50 people were arrested, union officials confiirmed late Tuesday.

    Some people have been arrested for failing to disperse, and officials expect many more to be arrested for the same thing.

