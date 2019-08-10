Dozens Attend Gun Violence Meeting in Campbell

As the South Bay mourns the three people killed in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, dozens came together in Campbell for a town hall meeting on gun violence Saturday night.

Among the attendees was family of the 13-year-old who was killed in Gilroy, Kayla Salazar. State assembly members were also there.

Salazar’s aunt, Katiuska Pimental, says she’d like to see strong gun reform laws that apply to every state.

“Coming from us, who had someone so close to us be a victim of a horrific crime, we want to share our story of Kayla and support changes in gun laws to keep it from happening again,” Pimental said.

State assembly members Ash Kalra and Evan Low agreed that lawmakers need to do more.

“We should look at interstate rules and look at altering the constitutional second amendment,” Low said.