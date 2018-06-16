Dozens Without Water After Two Water Main Breaks Overnight in Walnut Creek - NBC Bay Area
Dozens Without Water After Two Water Main Breaks Overnight in Walnut Creek

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published at 11:43 AM PDT on Jun 16, 2018 | Updated at 7:03 PM PDT on Jun 16, 2018

    Two water main breaks overnight in Walnut Creek left dozens of people in the area without water Saturday morning.

    Two water main breaks overnight in Walnut Creek left dozens of people in the area without water Saturday morning.

    The first break was reported at Newell Ave. and Lilac Drive around 1:15 a.m. by a police officer, according to officials. A 6-inch cast iron main reportedly burst overnight. 

    There were 43 customers without water as crews worked to repair the pipes.

    A second break nearby was reported at 261 Walnut Blvd. around 3 a.m., according to officials. There are 18 customers without water in the area. Crews are on site trying to fix an 8-inch cement pipe that broke.

    RAW: Two Water Main Breaks Reported in Walnut Creek

    [BAY] RAW: Two Water Main Breaks Reported in Walnut Creek

    There have been no report of damage to homes.

