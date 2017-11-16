Dozens of Chickens Killed in Big Rig Crash on Slick Sonoma County Road - NBC Bay Area
Dozens of Chickens Killed in Big Rig Crash on Slick Sonoma County Road

By Rhea Mahbubani

    Chickens killed in truck crash in unincorporated Sonoma County on a rainy Thursday morning. (Nov. 17, 2017)

    Dozens of chickens were killed, while a few got loose in a big rig crash on a soggy Thursday morning on northbound Highway 121 in unincorporated Sonoma County.

    Video from the scene showed an overturned truck on the shoulder of the road alongside a vineyard in Schellville, Calif. The driver was stuck inside the vehicle and unable to get out, a Californa Highway Patrol log said around 5:35 a.m. 

    Some fowls that survived the collision ran amok on the freeway's shoulder and a nearby field.

    The crash blocked northbound lanes and prompted the CHP to issue a Sig-alert and close Highway 121 just south of Ramal Road. Cars are being diverted off to Rama and Napa roads.

    It's unclear when the road will reopen. 

    Check back for updates.

