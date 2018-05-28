Dozens of Sick, Old Dogs Displaced After Owner Who Rescued Them Died - NBC Bay Area
Dozens of Sick, Old Dogs Displaced After Owner Who Rescued Them Died

By Melissa Colorado

Published 50 minutes ago

    NBC Bay Area
    Dozens of old, sick dogs are now displaced after their owner who rescued them from euthanasia passed away.

    A San Francisco shelter has taken in dozens of old and sick dogs displaced after their owner unexpectedly died.

    The owner, Marline Mortenson of Vacaville, took care of the dogs are rescuing them from euthanasia. Now her dogs need to be rescued again.

    Marline Mortenson

    Muttville Animal Rescue in San Francisco , which specialized in finding forever homes for senior dogs, has 28 of Mortenson's dogs.

    Mortenson was found unresponsive in her home last Sunday by a friend. It appears she died of natural causes.

    The Bay Area animal rescue community went into overdrive after the death to help the pets. Family and friends took in some dogs, with the remaining 28 at Muttville.

    Muttville this weekend will hold an adopt-a-thon even from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Muttville will be waving its $200 adoption fee during the event. For more information, visit Muttville.org.

    Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco will be waving its $200 adoption fee during this weekend's adopt-a-thon event.
    Photo credit: Muttville

