Dozens of old, sick dogs are now displaced after their owner who rescued them from euthanasia passed away. (May 28, 2018)

A San Francisco shelter has taken in dozens of old and sick dogs displaced after their owner unexpectedly died.

The owner, Marline Mortenson of Vacaville, took care of the dogs are rescuing them from euthanasia. Now her dogs need to be rescued again.

Muttville Animal Rescue in San Francisco , which specialized in finding forever homes for senior dogs, has 28 of Mortenson's dogs.

Mortenson was found unresponsive in her home last Sunday by a friend. It appears she died of natural causes.

The Bay Area animal rescue community went into overdrive after the death to help the pets. Family and friends took in some dogs, with the remaining 28 at Muttville.

Muttville this weekend will hold an adopt-a-thon even from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Muttville will be waving its $200 adoption fee during the event. For more information, visit Muttville.org.