Dreamforce Conference Takes Over San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Dreamforce Conference Takes Over San Francisco

Nearly 200,000 people are expected to attend the massive technology conference

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dreamforce Conference Takes Over San Francisco
    NBC Bay Area
    A sign in San Francisco promotes the Dreamforce conference.

    One of the largest technology conferences in the world is once again taking over the streets of San Francisco this week.

    Nearly 200,000 people, ranging from customers to key stakeholders, are expected to attend Salesforce's Dreamforce conference through Friday.

    The four-day conference features more than 2,700 sessions covering the latest product updates with Salesforce as well as content for specific industries. Expert panels will cover a range of topics including business, business marketing, health care and artificial intelligence.

    Notable speakers slated to take the microphone include former Vice President Al Gore, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors.

    As far as maneuvering around the city by the bay, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency indicated that Howard Street between 3rd and 4th streets will be closed around the Moscone Center.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices