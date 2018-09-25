Dreamforce Conference Takes Over San Francisco

One of the largest technology conferences in the world is once again taking over the streets of San Francisco this week.

Nearly 200,000 people, ranging from customers to key stakeholders, are expected to attend Salesforce's Dreamforce conference through Friday.

The four-day conference features more than 2,700 sessions covering the latest product updates with Salesforce as well as content for specific industries. Expert panels will cover a range of topics including business, business marketing, health care and artificial intelligence.

Notable speakers slated to take the microphone include former Vice President Al Gore, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors.

As far as maneuvering around the city by the bay, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency indicated that Howard Street between 3rd and 4th streets will be closed around the Moscone Center.