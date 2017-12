A CHP traffic notification sign warns motorists if they drive high they will get a DUI. (Dec. 27, 2017)

"Drive high get a DUI."

That's the warning the California Highway Patrol is now giving ahead of the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, which takes effect Jan.1.

The warning is featured on several Bay Area freeway traffic notifications signs. The combination of cars and cannabis is a cause for concern for some in the transportation industry.

