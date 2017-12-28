A driver on Thursday was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing a Tesla near the Lexington Reservoir in the South Bay.

The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. near Old Santa Cruz Highway and Bear Creek Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Footage from the scene captured the white Tesla lodged in bushes and resting next to trees just off the roadway while officers took the apparent driver into custody.

Further information was not available.