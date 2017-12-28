Driver Taken Into Custody After Tesla Careens Off Road in Santa Cruz Mountains - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Driver Taken Into Custody After Tesla Careens Off Road in Santa Cruz Mountains

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 7:34 AM PST on Dec 28, 2017

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A driver on Thursday was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing a Tesla near the Lexington Reservoir in the South Bay.

    (Published Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017)

    A driver on Thursday was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing a Tesla near the Lexington Reservoir in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

    The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. near Old Santa Cruz Highway and Bear Creek Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    Footage from the scene captured the white Tesla lodged in bushes and resting next to trees just off the roadway while officers took the apparent driver into custody.

    Further information was not available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices