Driver Assaults First Responders After Crashing Car Into Oakland Backyard - NBC Bay Area
Driver Assaults First Responders After Crashing Car Into Oakland Backyard

By Brendan Weber

Published 27 minutes ago

    Oakland Police Department
    A car comes to rest after crashing in Oakland. (June 6, 2018)

    Authorities on Wednesday took a driver into custody after they crashed into a backyard in Oakland and later assaulted emergency responders, according to police.

    An Oakland police officer was injured and transported to a hospital following the assault, according to police. The condition of the driver was not immediately known.

    The crash occurred in the area of the 9900 block of Golf Links Road.

    Police stated that the car veered from the roadway at a high rate of speed, launched over a garage and eventually ended up a mangled mess in the backyard.

    Further information was not available.

