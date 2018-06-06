A car comes to rest after crashing in Oakland. (June 6, 2018)

Authorities on Wednesday took a driver into custody after they crashed into a backyard in Oakland and later assaulted emergency responders, according to police.

An Oakland police officer was injured and transported to a hospital following the assault, according to police. The condition of the driver was not immediately known.

The crash occurred in the area of the 9900 block of Golf Links Road.

Police stated that the car veered from the roadway at a high rate of speed, launched over a garage and eventually ended up a mangled mess in the backyard.

Further information was not available.

