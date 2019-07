Pittsburg police on Monday nabbed a driver going 103 mph in a 45 mph zone on a city street.

Pittsburg police on Monday nabbed a driver going 103 mph in a 45 mph zone on a city street.

The driver, who told police he was late for work, was pulled over in the area of W. Leland Road and San Marco Boulevard, according to police.

"Typically, we see "super speeders" over 100mph on the freeway. But, not today," police tweeted.

Police shared a photo of the car getting towed after the driver was stopped.