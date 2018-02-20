No injuries are reported after a driver crashed into a Mancini's Sleepworld store in Union City, firefighters said.

The collision occured at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday at the city's Union Landing shopping center. The Alameda County Fire Department said in a tweet the crash was a result of the driver coughing, panicking and hitting the accelerator.

No other information was immediately available.

