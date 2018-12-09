Firefighters had to rescue a driver after a car slammed into an apartment building Sunday in Walnut Creek. (Dec. 9, 2018)

One person was injured and taken to a hospital Sunday after a car slammed into an apartment building in Walnut Creek, according to the Contra Costa County Fire District.

The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Tampico Road, fire officials said. The car, a white Lexus sedan, fully penetrated a wall on the ground floor of the building.

Firefighters had to rescue the driver from the vehicle. The driver was then taken to a hosptial with unknown injuries, fire officials said.

The city would have to evaluate the building to see if it needs to be red-tagged, fire officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.