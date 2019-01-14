Authorities in San Francisco work at the scene where a chase came to an end. (Jan. 13, 2019)

Authorities on Sunday chased a driver across parts of San Francisco and the Peninsula before the pursuit came to an end near Ocean Beach.

The chase, which allegedly involved a suspect believed to be driving under the influence, began around 10:30 p.m. near the Stonestown Galleria mall near San Francisco State University.

As officers hopped out of their vehicles, the suspect drove off, striking at least one officer's patrol car. The suspect then raced along Interstate 280 through Daly City, traveled toward Pacifica and then made their way back to San Francisco.

After the pursuit came to an end near Sloat Boulevard and Great Highway, the suspect was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.