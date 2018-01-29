Driver Leads Officers on Chase Across Bay Area

A driver who led officers on a lengthy chase across the Bay Area was eventually arrested in Hayward Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The chase began near the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza, according to the CHP.

Officers pursued the driver across the bridge, south along the Peninsula and then east over the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, according to the CHP.

The driver eventually exited the freeway and was detained in the area of Amador Street and West Winton Avenue in Hayward when officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, according to the CHP.

Further information was not available.