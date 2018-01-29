Driver Leads Officers on Chase Across Bay Area - NBC Bay Area
Driver Leads Officers on Chase Across Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 11:43 AM PST on Jan 29, 2018 | Updated 6 hours ago

    Driver Leads Officers on Chase Across Bay Area

    A driver who led officers on a lengthy chase across the Bay Area was eventually arrested in Hayward Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The chase began near the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza, according to the CHP.

    The chase began near the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza, according to the CHP.

    Officers pursued the driver across the bridge, south along the Peninsula and then east over the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, according to the CHP.

    The driver eventually exited the freeway and was detained in the area of Amador Street and West Winton Avenue in Hayward when officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, according to the CHP.

    Further information was not available.

