Driver Seriously Injured in Collision With Train in Newark

A motorist was seriously injured Sunday morning when a car crashed into an Amtrak train on Cedar Boulevard in Newark, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

The collision was reported at 8:48 a.m. when the driver slammed into a Capital Corridor train traveling from San Jose to Sacramento.

The lone occupant of the car was seriously injured and taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, said Battalion Chief James Watkins. There were no reported injuries among the 24 train passengers and five crew members.

The accident closed Cedar Boulevard between Saint Isabel Avenue and Forbes Drive, according to an alert from Newark police.

Train traffic was delayed for one hour, and passengers were transferred to a new train, said Amtrak spokesman Mark Magliari.

The cause of the accident was unknown, Magliari said. There was no malfunction with the train signals, Watkins said.