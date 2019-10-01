One Dead After Driver Hits Pedestrians in Cupertino

A driver reportedly struck two pedestrians in a county park near Cupertino and then drove away before being detained Tuesday afternoon, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call at Rancho San Antonio County Park at 12:52 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the victims was in critical condition, while the other one suffered non-life threatening injuries. Shortly after, the victim in critical condition was pronounced dead.

The suspect was eventually stopped and arrested for murder charges and other felonies. He was taken to a local hospital and will be booked into the Main Jail in San Jose once he's released.

Police are treating the incident as an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at 408-808-4500 or the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.