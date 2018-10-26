A driver is still in critical condition following solo-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Fremont, police said.

As of 10:07 p.m. Thursday, the male driver was in critical condition after more surgeries during the day and furthermore police have not been able to identify him.

Many outside agencies are helping Fremont police in their effort to identify the victim.

Officers responded to the crash at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday at Warm Springs Boulevard and Tonopah Drive where a vehicle had become engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was out, the driver was pulled from the vehicle and taken to a trauma center in critical condition, according to police.