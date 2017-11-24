The driver involved in the fatal crash that killed a 16-year-old girl and critically injured a 26-year-old girl near Livermore on Wednesday night was previously arrested for driving intoxicated, according to Alameda County Court records. Thom Jensen reports.

The driving records of 26-year-old Lauren Davis confirm she had been arrested twice before for driving under the influence and her most recent DUI was in May. According to records both DUI charges were reduced to reckless driving.

Now family members are wondering if she even had a valid license the night of the accident.

Alexis Garcia, one of the passengers in the SUV, is currently in critical condition and has been put into a medically induced coma at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley. Family and friends are also mourning the loss of the 16-year-old girl after the SUV she was riding in with Garcia and Davis crashed.

“My family is devastated,” said Garcia’s sister, Kim Brady. “One different choice could have changed where we all are today and where we spent Thanksgiving.”

The California Highway Patrol says they found alcohol inside the mangled SUV.

The solo-vehicle crash near Livermore occurred just before midnight along the westbound direction of Stanley Boulevard near Isabel Avenue, according to CHP Sgt. Brett Cochran.

The vehicle was believed to be speeding when it lost control, drove off the roadway and overturned, Cochran said.

Meanwhile, friends gathered late Thursday in shock of the news.

ATM, a senior student at Village High School in Pleasanton, said the 16-year-old girl who died in the crash was his friend. She was a junior at the school, according to ATM.

"She's a very great person, very loving, fun, energetic," he said.

A growing memorial can be seen at the crash site along the westbound lanes of Stanley Boulevard.

ATM said the deadly crash is a wake-up call for himself and other teens who too often feel bullet-proof to life's dangerous mistakes.

"If you drink, don't get behind the wheel," he said. "Call Uber. Call a taxi. Walk it off, if anything."