Drivers Cited, Vehicles Towed After Oakland Sideshow: Police - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Eagles Top Pats For First Super Bowl Title
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Drivers Cited, Vehicles Towed After Oakland Sideshow: Police

By Brendan Weber

Published at 9:05 AM PST on Feb 4, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The 21 Most Exciting Flavors at Taste Washington
    NBC Bay Area
    Vehicles and spectators participate in a sideshow in Oakland. (Feb. 4, 2018)

    At least 147 citations were dished out and 30 vehicles were towed following a "large" sideshow in Oakland overnight, police announced Sunday morning.

    Police reported at 2:10 a.m. that the sideshow was occurring in the area of High Street and Foothill Boulevard in the East Bay city.

    In addition to watching the sideshow, some spectators also smashed windows at businesses in the area and threw bottles at officers, according to police.

    Further information was not available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices