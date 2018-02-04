Vehicles and spectators participate in a sideshow in Oakland. (Feb. 4, 2018)

At least 147 citations were dished out and 30 vehicles were towed following a "large" sideshow in Oakland overnight, police announced Sunday morning.

Police reported at 2:10 a.m. that the sideshow was occurring in the area of High Street and Foothill Boulevard in the East Bay city.

In addition to watching the sideshow, some spectators also smashed windows at businesses in the area and threw bottles at officers, according to police.

Further information was not available.