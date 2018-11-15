One week after the deadly Camp Fire ignited in Northern California's Butte County, drones were allowed to fly above the burn zone to capture a glimpse of the devastation. The blaze is California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire. (Published 31 minutes ago)

One week after the deadly Camp Fire ignited in Northern California's Butte County, drones were allowed to fly above the burn zone to capture a glimpse of the devastation.

Through a smoky haze looming over the town of Paradise, drone footage captured block after block left in ruins.

Drone Video: Camp Fire Wipes Out Paradise (Part 2)

Drone video shows the destruction and devastation in Paradise after the Camp Fire ripped through the Butte County town. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Homes, at one time standing tall among the trees, rested in piles of ash. Commercial buildings, hollowed out by the flames, were left to hold mangled and charred metal.

The wind-whipped Camp Fire — California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire in recorded history — ignited on the morning of Nov. 8. It has wiped out thousands of structures, many of them homes, and left dozens of people dead.

Drone Video: Camp Fire Wipes Out Paradise (Part 3)