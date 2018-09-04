Two people were arrested after they allegedly assaulted an Uber driver in Sausalito on Monday night and stole the vehicle.

A couple was drinking in downtown Sausalito and called an Uber to get them to a hotel in San Francisco. When they were picked up by a female driver, the female passenger allegedly pulled the driver's hair and ears, the sheriff's office said.

The driver was scared and pulled over in unincorporated Sausalito, grabbed her purse and fled the vehicle, officials said.

A male passenger then jumped into the driver's seat and drove away to a hotel in San Francisco. The suspects were later located with the help of San Francisco Police, according to the sheriff's office.

The two suspects were later booked to Marin County Jail for car jacking.