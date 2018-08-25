A man was arrested after crashing his Tesla into a firetruck early Saturday morning, and telling police that he thought he turned on the vehicle's autopilot function, according to Gilroy California Highway Patrol.

The Tesla driver, 37-year-old Michael Tran of Monterey, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after he crashed into a San Jose Fire Department vehicle on U.S.-101 north of Coyote Creek Golf Drive, said CHP Sgt. Shawn Sinclair.

Tran told officers "I think I had auto-pilot on," but it was unclear whether the Tesla was in self-driving mode when it crashed into the firetruck. The collision sent Tran and his passenger, 26-year-old Yorleyda Londono of Monterey, to San Jose Region Medical Center with minor injuries.

Tran was later booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to Tesla for comment.

The accident caused a temporary close of the fourth lane on 101 but it didn't affect traffic, CHP officials said.