Dual Events at Oracle Park, Chase Center in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

Published 12 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    (L-R) Oracle Park and Chase Center

    Tuesday night will present a new challenge in San Francisco: simultaneous events at Chase Center and Oracle Park.

    At 6:45 p.m., Oracle Park will play host to a regular season contest between the San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates. About one hour later, Dave Matthews Band will take the stage at the new Chase Center.

    Both venues on the eastern side of the city are located about one mile from each other.

    Fans of Dave Matthews Band can take free shuttle buses from BART's 16th Street Mission station to the Chase Center for the concert, BART officials said.

    Concert ticket holders can take San Francisco Municipal Railway bus lines 78X and 79X between the BART station and the entertainment center.

    Buses will begin running about 2.5 hours before the concert starts. The service is available for all Chase Center events, according to BART officials.

    After the show, the last BART train to the East Bay from the 16th Street Mission station is at 12:19 a.m. The last train to the Peninsula/South Bay leaves the 16th Street station at 1:09 a.m.

    Concertgoers can also go to BART's Embarcadero station and take the Muni T Third line or S Shuttle to the Chase Center.

    After the show, the last train to the East Bay from the Embarcadero station is at 12:26 a.m. The last train to the Peninsula/South Bay leaves at 1:02 a.m.

    Every ticket to the Chase Center serves as a Muni ticket, according to the Golden State Warriors, who have made the Chase Center their new home.

