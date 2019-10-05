Dublin Woman Wakes to Find Stranger in Her Bedroom

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an incident Thrusday in which a Dublin woman awoke just before midnight to find a stranger in her bedroom groping her.

The woman, who lives on Tamarack Drive, screamed, and the suspect fled. Police combed the neighborhood for the suspect with a K-9 unit, including a neighbor’s backyard.

“When they searched the backyard they had guns drawn,” the neighbor said. “It’s a wakeup call when you see people with guns.”

Police did not locate the suspect, who they believe entered the victim’s home through an unlocked back door, until hours later. Transient Jatonio Simmons, 24, was taken into custody at Maple Memorial Park about two miles from where the woman was assaulted. Simmons has been booked into the Santa Rita Jail on sexual assault and burglary charges.

“The incident is unusual especially because Dublin is quiet,” the neighbor said.