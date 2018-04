A Dunkin' Donuts location is slated to open in San Jose this summer. (April 25, 2018)

South Bay residents, Dunkin' Donuts is coming to the area, but you'll have to wait a few months.

The East Coast doughnut and coffee chain is slated to open a new location near the corner of Snell Avenue and Blossom Hill Road in San Jose sometime during the late summer months, according to a company spokesperson.

Dunkin' Donuts currently has Bay Area locations in Fremont, South San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Petaluma, American Canyon and Half Moon Bay.