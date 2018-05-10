Dunkin' Unveils New Royal Wedding Donut

A new store in Quincy is focused on technology and convenience, providing a glimpse into the future of Dunkin Donuts.

Dunkin' Donuts is unveiling a new royal wedding donut next week.

Dunkin' says its new Royal Love Donut is "perfect for serving up a little sweetness while readying for the royal festivities."

The heart-shaped donut, filled with jelly and frosted with chocolate icing and a strawberry drizzle, will be available from May 14 through May 20 at participating Dunkin' stores across the country.

"As the U.S. donut leader, we love helping our guests make special occasions both big and small event sweeter with fun donut designs and flavors," said Dunkin' Brands Chairman and CEO Nigel Travis, a dual U.S. and British citizen. "The Royal Wedding represents optimism, happiness and joy, and thus is a perfect opportunity for our brand to celebrate. We hope all donut lovers, royalty or not, will enjoy the new Royal Love Donut next week."

Prince Harry is scheduled to wed American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.