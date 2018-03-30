Durant Ejected in His Return, Warriors Fall to Bucks

OAKLAND -- Kevin Durant and Draymond Green returned to the Warriors on Thursday, but only Green managed to stick around for the full game.

With Durant getting ejected late in the first half, the Warriors were no match for the Milwaukee Bucks and wound up with a 116-107 loss.

Five Warriors scored in double figures, led by a career-high 30 points from Quinn Cook. Pat McCaw and JaVale McGee scored 12 apiece, Durant had 10 and Green totaled 11 points, six assists and five rebounds.

In losing their third in a row and seventh in the last 10 games, the Warriors (54-21) surrendered 23 points off 19 turnovers, with 21 of the points coming in the first half. The loss officially locks them into the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and the Rockets as the No. 1 seed.