Durant Has Happy Homecoming, Leads Warriors Past Wizards

Injured in his last two trips to the Washington D.C., Kevin Durant led nothing derail his homecoming this time, pouring in a game-high 32 points Wednesday night to lead the Warriors to a 109-101 victory over the Wizards.

Stephen Curry scored 25 points, Andre Iguodala tossed in 14, Klay Thompson 13 and Draymond Green had 11 points and 11 rebounds as the Warriors (48-14) rode their customary third-quarter wave to take control of a Washington team that had won five of its last six games.

Clobbered on the glass (50-36), the Warriors more than offset that disadvantage by shooting 52.1 percent from the field while holding the Wizards an even 40 percent.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: The scores of family and friends who ventured to Capital One Arena to see Durant were not disappointed.

Video ICE Arrests Over 150 in Raids Across Northern California

Durant’s line: 32 points (12-of-20 shooting from the field, including 3-of-6 beyond the arc, 5-of-6 from the line), six rebounds and four assists. He played 37 minutes and finished plus-17.

Durant also pushed his career points total to 20,526, surpassing former Warriors star Mitch Richmond (20,497) and moving into 40th place on the all-time NBA list.

TURNING POINT: The Warriors took a 58-56 lead into halftime but opened the third quarter with a 17-4 run, taking a 75-60 lead on a free throw by Zaza Pachulia with 5:52 left in the third quarter.

Washington responded, getting as close as seven (77-70, 2:35 left in the third) before the Warriors closed the quarter on an 8-0 run to take an 85-70 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wizards got within six inside the final minute before the Warriors closed it out.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: G Pat McCaw (L wrist fracture) was listed as out.

Wizards: G John Wall (L knee surgery) was listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors return to the court Friday in Atlanta, where they the Hawks at Philips Arena. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 3:30, with tipoff scheduled for 4:35.