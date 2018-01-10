OAKLAND -- The Warriors over three-plus seasons beat the Clippers 12 consecutive times, sometimes humiliatingly so. The streak ended Wednesday night in most inglorious fashion.

Though the Warriors were without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Clippers came in minus four of their five starters and hung a 125-111 defeat on the defending champs before a stunned sellout crowd at Oracle Arena.

Kevin Durant (40 points) and Zaza Pachulia (12) were the only Warriors to score in double figures in the loss that snapped a five-game win streak.

The Warriors (33-9) were outrebounded 46-33 and absolutely torched by LA guard Lou Williams, who scored 50 points, 27 in the third quarter.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: Durant was splendid on offense. He did not have much help.

Durant’s line: a season-high 40 points (14-of-18 shooting from the field, including 6-of-7 from beyond the arc), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal. He played 31 minutes and finished minus-4.

The 40 points also ties Durant’s high as a member of the Warriors.

KD 20K: Durant entered the game needing 25 points to reach 20,000 for his career. He scored exactly 25 in the first half, reaching the milestone on a 22-foot jumper with 1:41 left in the half.

Durant is the 44th player to reach the 20,000 mark and, at 29 years and 103 days, the second youngest. LeBron James reached 20,000 at 28 years and 17 days.

Durant is the first player to score his 20,000th point as a member of the Warriors.

TURNING POINT: When an Omri Casspi layup pulled the Warriors within three, 92-89, with 1:11 left in the third quarter, the Clippers responded with a 19-3 run to go up 111-92 with 6:17 remaining in the game.

The Warriors got no closer than 13 over the final six minutes.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: G Stephen Curry (R ankle sprain) and G Klay Thompson (rest) are listed as out. C Damian Jones is on assignment with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors.

Clippers: G CJ Williams (R ankle sprain) left the game in the third quarter and did not return. G Milos Teodosic (plantar fasciitis) was listed as questionable and declared out prior to tipoff. G Patrick Beverley (R knee surgery), F Danili Gallinari (L glute injury), F Blake Griffin (concussion protocol) and G Austin Rivers (R ankle injury) were listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors leave the Bay Area on Thursday for a five-game road trip that begins Friday against the Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 4 p.m. Pacific, with tipoff scheduled for 5:05.