Durant Scores 50, But Warriors Lose, Drop to Second Seed

The Warriors have spent most of this season with the best record in the NBA. That changed Wednesday night in Portland.

Despite Kevin Durant’s 50-point night -- his highest total as a Warrior -- the defending champions left Moda Center with a 123-117 loss.

The Warriors (44-14) go into the All-Star break a half game behind the Houston Rockets (44-13).

Durant carried the offense, as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson scored 17 points each but combined to shoot 12-of-32 from the field, including 6-of-17 beyond the arc. Draymond Green, who was terrific defensively, added 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 44 points.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: On a night when most of his teammates struggled to generate offense, Durant had no such issues.

Durant’s line: 50 points (17-of-27 shooting from the field, including 6-of-14 from beyond the arc, 10-of-10 from the line), seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks. He played 37 minutes and finished minus-6.

TURNING POINT: Portland led by as much as 20 in the first half, and the Warriors didn’t catch up until the fourth quarter, when Curry 3-pointer pulled them in to a 99-99 tie with 7:10 remaining.

Though the Warriors never took a lead, Portland didn’t secure the victory until the final seconds, with Lillard making two free throws with 7.8 seconds remaining.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: F Draymond Green (L index finger sprain) and F/C Kevon Looney (R knee soreness) were upgraded to available after morning shootaround. G Pat McCaw (L wrist fracture) and F Jordan Bell (L ankle inflammation) were listed as out.

Trail Blazers: C Jusuf Nurkic (R calf strain, right oblique strain, low back soreness) was listed as questionable and upgraded to available prior to tipoff.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors begin their All-Star break Thursday and return to the court Feb. 22, when they face the Los Angeles Clippers at Oracle Arena. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 6:30, with tipoff scheduled for 7:35.