Former wide receiver Dwight Clark, center, speaks next to former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr., left, during halftime of an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark has been laid to rest at a spot crafted to mimic the famous football scene that he's universally celebrated for: "The Catch."

At the Montana ranch belonging to former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr., Clark's ashes are buried just a few yards away from the actual goal post featured in the 1982 NFC Championship Game in which a leaping Clark snagged a pass from Joe Montana in the waning moments to lift the 49ers past the Dallas Cowboys and land the team them in what would become the first in a series of Super Bowls over the coming seasons.

The location of Clark's grave at the ranch is situated at roughly the same distance away from the spot in the endzone where he made the fingertip catch, as documented by former 49ers coach Steve Mariucci, who posted a video of the gravesite on Twitter.

"Rest in peace, my friend," Mariucci said at the end of the video.

Clark died in June after battling ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 61.

Clark suited up exlusively for the red and gold during his nine year NFL career. He won two Super Bowl titles as a player and was selected to the Pro Bowl twice.