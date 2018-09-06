EVA Air Accused of Discriminating Against Same-Sex Couple From Bay Area - NBC Bay Area
San Francisco

San Francisco

EVA Air Accused of Discriminating Against Same-Sex Couple From Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    An airline based in Taiwan is reportedly being accused of discriminating against a same-sex couple from the Bay Area.

    The incident reportedly occurred at San Francisco International Airport when the couple boarded an EVA airplane to Taipei.

    Jeff Cobb tells the San Francisco Chronicle the gate agent told the couple only he or his husband could pre-board with their toddler. Cobb ended up waiting until normal boarding.

    Cobb soon realized straight couples with young children were pre-boarding together. EVA has since apologized, saying the gate agent was misinformed about airline policies.

    After learning about the incident, EVA ordered its staff to review diversity training.

