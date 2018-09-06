File image.

An airline based in Taiwan is reportedly being accused of discriminating against a same-sex couple from the Bay Area.

The incident reportedly occurred at San Francisco International Airport when the couple boarded an EVA airplane to Taipei.

Jeff Cobb tells the San Francisco Chronicle the gate agent told the couple only he or his husband could pre-board with their toddler. Cobb ended up waiting until normal boarding.

Cobb soon realized straight couples with young children were pre-boarding together. EVA has since apologized, saying the gate agent was misinformed about airline policies.

After learning about the incident, EVA ordered its staff to review diversity training.