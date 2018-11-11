Early Fumble Kills Raiders' Momentum in Fifth Straight Loss - NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
Continuing California Wildfires Coverage
logo_bay_2x

Oakland Raiders

COVERING ALL THINGS SILVER AND BLACK

Early Fumble Kills Raiders' Momentum in Fifth Straight Loss

With a 3-0 lead and a chance to go up 10-0, Raiders lose the ball to a Chargers team that scores the next 17 points

By Doug Williams

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Early Fumble Kills Raiders' Momentum in Fifth Straight Loss
    Getty Images
    Derek Carr loses the football as he's sacked by the Chargers' Melvin Ingram. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

    In the week leading up to Sunday’s Raiders-Chargers game, head coach Jon Gruden had a lot of nice things to say about the team from Los Angeles.

    Gruden praised Chargers veteran quarterback Philip Rivers for the way he works, running back Melvin Gordon for his ability as a receiver and the defense for the way it was coming on under coordinator Gus Bradley.

    It turns out Gruden – for a change this season – was right on the money.

    Rivers threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns, Gordon had 93 yards on the ground and 72 more as a receiver and the Chargers defense held the Raiders without a TD in a 20-6 victory over the Raiders in Oakland. The loss drops the Raiders to 1-8 this season and is the fifth straight loss for Gruden and Co. in a season of great disappointment.

    Oakland Raiders 2018-19 Season Highlights

    [BAY]All Things Silver and Black: Oakland Raiders 2018-2019 Season Highlights
    Getty Images

    The game could have gone the other way early, but a key mistake seemed to deflate the Raiders.

    Oakland was up 3-0 in the second quarter with the Raiders driving deep in Chargers territory. At the time, the Raiders had 165 yards on offense vs. just six by the Chargers’ offense. But on third-and-6 from the L.A. 21-yard line, QB Derek Carr was sacked by Melvin Ingram, who also knocked the ball free. It was recovered by Corey Liuget. The Chargers then marched to a tying field goal, then put up a 91-yard touchdown drive just before halftime to take a 10-3 lead, and the Raiders never got back into the game.

    Carr was sacked four times and again had little time to throw on many plays. He completed 24-of-37 passes for 243 yards, without an interception. Running back Doug Martin led the team with 61 yards on 15 carries. The biggest gain of the day, however, came on punter Johnny Townsend’s 42-yard run on a fake punt.

    According to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, this is the most lopsided losing streak in Raiders history. In those five losses, Oakland has been outscored by 99 points.

    The Raiders will return to action next Sunday in Arizona against the Cardinals.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices