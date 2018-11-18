Early Morning House Fire in Orinda Leaves Teenager Dead

Getty Images File image

A 16-year-old girl died after flames engulfed a house in Orinda early Sunday morning, according to the Moraga-Orinda Fire District.

The blaze, which broke out before 4 a.m. at 524 Moraga Way, also left two other people in the house and a firefighter with burn injuries, according to the fire district. The three injured people were transported to hospitals.

Firefighters found the single-family home up in flames when they arrived, according to the fire district. They immediately jumped into rescue mode, but the teenage girl did not survive.

The girl attended schools in the area, according to the fire district. Grief counselors will be made available for students when classes resume after Thanksgiving break.

Nine engines responded to battle the house fire, according to the fire district. The blaze was pronounced under control at 5:08 a.m.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.