Early Voting For Nov. 6 Election Begins in Santa Clara County - NBC Bay Area
Early Voting For Nov. 6 Election Begins in Santa Clara County

By Bay City News

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    AP
    File image of ballot box.

    Voting for the Nov. 6 election began Tuesday in Santa Clara County, with early-bird voting open and about 640,000 mail-in ballots sent out to county residents.

    The county is offering several physical locations to submit early ballots: the Registrar of Voters office at 1555 Berger Drive, Building 2 in San Jose; early voter centers at libraries in San Jose, Santa Clara, Milpitas, Morgan Hill and Palo Alto; ballot drop-off sites at every City Hall; and dozens of libraries and colleges in the county.

    Residents can also send their ballots in the mail with prepaid postage included with each ballot. Ballots submitted by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 9. Physically submitted ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

    The last day to register to vote in California is Oct. 22. Registration can be completed or verified online at https://registertovote.ca.gov/.

