Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Rattles South Bay

A preliminary magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck near the Alum Rock area of San Jose Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Society said, with shaking felt as far away as Santa Cruz and Fremont.



The temblor, which hit at 9:39 a.m., was centered five miles away from Alum Rock, six miles away from Milpitas and nine miles away from downtown San Jose, according to the USGS.

People in cities such as San Jose, Fremont, Santa Clara, Los Gatos and Cupertino reported feeling the earthquake.

Reaction on social media was swift. "I'm in Campbell," Nancy Holme wrote on Twitter. "It felt like a car hit [our] house. One big jolt and it was over."

"The TV here almost fell down," another person tweeted.



"Notable quake in San Jose. Follows hailstorm. If toads start coming coming down, I'm out of here ...," tweeted Sacramento Bee reporter Matt Burrows.

The Bay Area has been experiencing weird weather Monday morning, with parts of Oakland covered in what looks like snow, but is actually hail. Hail was also reported in Campbell. Rain, thunder and lightning was also reported across the Bay Area.



