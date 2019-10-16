M3.4 Quake Hits Near Hollister, Salinas After M4.7 Temblor - NBC Bay Area
M3.4 Quake Hits Near Hollister, Salinas After M4.7 Temblor

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Hollister and Salinas Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after a 4.7 magnitude quake rocked the region, according to the USGS.

    A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Hollister and Salinas Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after a 4.7 magnitude quake rocked the region, according to the USGS.

    Wednesday's quake occurred at 6:09 a.m., the USGS said. It was centered 16.4 miles south-southeast of Hollister and 21.7 miles east of Salinas.

    Tuesday's temblor struck at 12:42 p.m. and was centered 15.7 miles south-southeast of Hollister and 21.2 miles east of Salinas, according to the USGS.

    Track the latest Bay Area earthquakes using NBC Bay Area's interactive earthquake map.

