M3.4 Quake Hits Near Hollister, Salinas After M4.7 Temblor

A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Hollister and Salinas Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after a 4.7 magnitude quake rocked the region, according to the USGS.

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Hollister and Salinas Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after a 4.7 magnitude quake rocked the region, according to the USGS.

Wednesday's quake occurred at 6:09 a.m., the USGS said. It was centered 16.4 miles south-southeast of Hollister and 21.7 miles east of Salinas.

Tuesday's temblor struck at 12:42 p.m. and was centered 15.7 miles south-southeast of Hollister and 21.2 miles east of Salinas, according to the USGS.

Track the latest Bay Area earthquakes using NBC Bay Area's interactive earthquake map.

Be Prepared: What You Need For an Emergency 'Go Bag'