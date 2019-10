A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck outside of Hollister Thursday morning, marking the latest in a string of similarly-sized temblors to rattle the region.

The quake hit at 7:54 a.m., according to the USGS. It was centered 16.8 miles south-southeast of Hollister.

The same area witnessed a 3.4 magnitude quake and 4.7 magnitude quake earlier this week.

Track the latest Bay Area earthquakes using NBC Bay Area's interactive earthquake map.

