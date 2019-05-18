Chris Wondolowski #8 of San Jose Earthquakes looks to pass the ball towards the goal against Colorado Rapids during the second half of their MLS Soccer game at Avaya Stadium.

San Jose Earthquake's forward Chris Wondolowski made history Saturday during the match against Chicago Fire at Avaya Stadium, breaking the all-time scoring record set by Landon Donovan in Major League Soccer.

The Danville native scored the first goal of the match just 20 minutes into the game, and tied the scoring record at 145. Not long after, he broke the record with another goal in the 47th minute.

Wondolowski didn't stop there and went on to score two more goals for the Earthquakes, setting the record at 148 goals. As the forward was substituted off the field in the last minutes of the match, a message from Donovan played on the giant screen at Avaya.

"I was hoping this day wouldn't happen but you deserved it. You earned it. Congratulations. I'm happy to pass the torch. You did it in much less time, much fewer games than I did which makes me sad but I'm very happy for you man. Congrats. You've had a great career. Inspire us all. Happy for you, buddy," Donovan said in the pre-recorded video.

Donovan also got many of his goals with the Earthquakes before he went on to play for LA Galaxy.

Wondolowski joined the Quakes in 2005 as a MLS Supplemental Draft. He played with Houston Dynamo from 2006 until 2009 when he returned to San Jose.