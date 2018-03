Back-to-back earthquakes struck near Gilroy and Hollister Sunday morning, according to the USGS.

A 3.4 magnitude temblor hit at 11:09 a.m. about seven miles away from Hollister and nine miles away from Gilroy, according to the USGS. A 3.0 magnitude quake in the same area followed at 11:10 a.m.

Further information was not available.

Track the latest earthquakes around the Bay Area using NBC Bay Area's live and interactive earthquake map.