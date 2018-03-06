Earthquakes Strike Minutes Apart Near Gilroy: USGS

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake and a 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck minutes apart near Gilroy early Tuesday, according to the USGS.

The larger quake, which was centered about six miles east of Gilroy, hit at 4:38 a.m., according to the USGS. It was originally classified as a magnitude 3.6 earthquake.

The smaller quake followed at 4:44 a.m. That temblor's epicenter was located roughly seven miles east of the South Bay city.

