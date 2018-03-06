Earthquakes Strike Minutes Apart Near Gilroy: USGS - NBC Bay Area
Earthquakes Strike Minutes Apart Near Gilroy: USGS

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 5:05 AM PST on Mar 6, 2018 | Updated at 8:07 AM PST on Mar 6, 2018

    A 3.3 magnitude earthquake and a 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck minutes apart near Gilroy early Tuesday, according to the USGS.

    The larger quake, which was centered about six miles east of Gilroy, hit at 4:38 a.m., according to the USGS. It was originally classified as a magnitude 3.6 earthquake.

    The smaller quake followed at 4:44 a.m. That temblor's epicenter was located roughly seven miles east of the South Bay city.

    Additional information was not immediately available.

    Track the latest Bay Area earthquakes using NBC Bay Area's Earthquake Map.

