Hometown Hero: East Bay Dog Saves Man From Icy Delta Water

East Bay Dog Hailed as 'Hometown Hero' For Saving Man From Chilly Delta Waters

By Gillian Edevane

Published at 5:55 PM PST on Jan 24, 2018 | Updated at 11:51 PM PST on Jan 24, 2018

    Moe, a 9-year-old Golden Retriever, is getting the hero treatment after saving a man from the icy Delta Waters in Pittsburg early Wednesday morning. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

    Moe, a 9-year-old Golden Retriever, is getting the hero treatment after saving a man from the icy Delta Waters in Pittsburg early Wednesday morning. 

    Moe and his human, Joe Newman, live in a house with a backyard overlooking the Delta. Just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the dog’s loud barking woke Newman and directed him to a spot where an elderly man had fallen in the water and was yelling for help. 

    Thanks to the tip from his four-legged friend, Newman was able to pull the man out of the water, potentially saving his life.

    The Pittsburg Police Department posted photos of Moe on its Facebook page, hailing the dog as a “hometown hero.” 

    “The man was able to be helped from the water and was extremely grateful to his new barking buddy,” the Pittsburg Police Department wrote. “Good job, Moe!”

