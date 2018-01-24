Hometown Hero: East Bay Dog Saves Man From Icy Delta Water

Moe, a 9-year-old Golden Retriever, is getting the hero treatment after saving a man from the icy Delta Waters in Pittsburg early Wednesday morning. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

Moe, a 9-year-old Golden Retriever, is getting the hero treatment after saving a man from the icy Delta Waters in Pittsburg early Wednesday morning.

Moe and his human, Joe Newman, live in a house with a backyard overlooking the Delta. Just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the dog’s loud barking woke Newman and directed him to a spot where an elderly man had fallen in the water and was yelling for help.

Thanks to the tip from his four-legged friend, Newman was able to pull the man out of the water, potentially saving his life.

The Pittsburg Police Department posted photos of Moe on its Facebook page, hailing the dog as a “hometown hero.”

“The man was able to be helped from the water and was extremely grateful to his new barking buddy,” the Pittsburg Police Department wrote. “Good job, Moe!”

