East Bay Fire Officials Prepare for Potential Wildfires

As warmer weather approaches the Bay Area, firefighters and neighbors prepare for the potential for fires as grasses dry out in parts of the East Bay. Christie Smith reports.

The recent wind-whipped brush fires that scorched 500 acres near Byron this week showed just how quickly fires can get moving, fire officials said.

"It started in eastern Alameda County and spread into Contra Costa County," said Alameda County Fire Chief Jim Call.

Though the winds slowed down, temperatures are expected to reach the 90’s this weekend and fire officials want to be prepared.

"With the increased heat, the grasses are in a condition where they would burn our personnel," said Call. "We have declared wildland season in our fire department so that increases the number of apparatus we send to an incident."

Despite no red flag warning, Cal fire says there have been 200 more fires so far this year than last year.

Debbie Bladen from Antioch, says she’s grateful the grasses in the open space behind her home were recently cut back.

"We really appreciate the fact that the city of Antioch will come out and do the mowing behind the hill," she said. "They do it behind all the homes up here."

East Bay regional parks have been doing their part to reduce fire hazards, by having crews remove vegetation in high-risk areas.

"I think they’re maintaining the area very well," Paloma Rivera from Antioch said.



